Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 465,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,872. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

