Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Price Target Cut to GBX 370

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boohoo Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 380 ($5.00) in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a market perform rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boohoo Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 325 ($4.28).

BOO stock opened at GBX 323.60 ($4.26) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 314.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 277.43. Boohoo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 383 ($5.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

