Brokerages Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to Announce $3.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to announce $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.50 and the highest is $4.02. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $3.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $16.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.36 to $16.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $19.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $19.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.36 on Tuesday, hitting $302.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $283.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $305.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 84,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.