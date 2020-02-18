Brokerages Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) to announce $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.05. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

In other news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $56,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAB traded up $2.96 on Thursday, hitting $80.01. 2,128,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,481. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

