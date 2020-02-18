Brokerages Expect Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Balchem’s earnings. Balchem posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Balchem will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Balchem.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCPC. ValuEngine lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Balchem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.80. 92,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Balchem has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $113.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 54.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

