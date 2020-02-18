Brokerages Expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Get Dillard's alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

DDS traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 389,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,513. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 836.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 142,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 84,973 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 40,366 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dillard’s (DDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.