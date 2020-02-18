Brokerages Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.62 Million

Analysts predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce sales of $683.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $670.99 million and the highest is $691.50 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $662.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQR. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.16.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total value of $372,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,080 shares of company stock worth $11,440,138. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 195.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.27. 879,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,307. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $71.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.