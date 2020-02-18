Brokerages Expect Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.11. Fiserv reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.50. 1,640,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.12.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.04 per share, with a total value of $104,436.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,001.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,736,870 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

