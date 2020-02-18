Brokerages Expect Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) to Post $0.12 EPS

Analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.61 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

LOB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $18.04. 94,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,434. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.95 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

