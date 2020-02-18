Brokerages Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post $1.26 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.23. Ross Stores reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.53. The company had a trading volume of 365,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,075. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.80. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $122.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshfield Associates grew its position in Ross Stores by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 748,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,091,000 after acquiring an additional 55,342 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Ross Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.