Brokerages Set Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price at $62.74

Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.74.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,650. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.78. 424,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,927. Etsy has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

