Brokerages Set Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Target Price at $18.33

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Prevail Therapeutics stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,135. Prevail Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a current ratio of 17.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,799,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

