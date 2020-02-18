Brokerages Set Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Target Price at $11.50

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGH. ValuEngine raised shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

NYSE TGH traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.29. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.