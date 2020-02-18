Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 28.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,166,000 after purchasing an additional 297,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,401,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,047,000 after purchasing an additional 237,859 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 11.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,659,000 after purchasing an additional 108,480 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $740,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 24,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,094,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,503 shares of company stock worth $10,316,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,642. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

