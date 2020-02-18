C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.01

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc (CVE:CMI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 91389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.76.

About C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

