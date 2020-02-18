Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.26

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.26 and last traded at $119.16, with a volume of 1403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPT. Scotiabank raised Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $259,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,330,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,127,000 after buying an additional 71,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,327,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,308,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,884,000 after buying an additional 53,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 957,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

