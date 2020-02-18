Canaccord Genuity Boosts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$67.50

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$66.50 to C$67.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.42.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$66.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1,311.69 and a current ratio of 1,409.38. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$47.03 and a 1 year high of C$66.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.60%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.47, for a total transaction of C$1,671,423.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at C$5,117,636.72. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,309 shares of company stock worth $5,129,778.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

