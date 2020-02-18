Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$178.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$174.00 to C$178.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$147.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$176.88.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$148.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$143.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$144.54. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$131.31 and a 1 year high of C$157.36.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.