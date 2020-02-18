CCUniverse Reaches Market Cap of $73,886.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 54.5% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $73,886.00 and approximately $12,806.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003137 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000162 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,144,898 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.