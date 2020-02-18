Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CLLS has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.03. 47,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,508. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $20.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.