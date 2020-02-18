Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
CLLS has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.03. 47,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,508. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $20.84.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.