Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Short Interest Down 5.1% in January

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 11,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

CERN stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average is $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Cerner has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

In other Cerner news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,180 shares of company stock worth $31,920,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

