Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.66% of Chemed worth $46,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,102 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 521,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 9.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Chemed by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,733,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total transaction of $1,081,725.00. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total transaction of $286,110.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,878.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,766 in the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $492.09. The stock had a trading volume of 68,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $310.28 and a 1-year high of $494.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.42. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.25.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.