Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.20-16.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.63.

Chemed stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $491.58. The stock had a trading volume of 125,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,581. The company has a 50-day moving average of $470.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $310.28 and a fifty-two week high of $494.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. JMP Securities upgraded Chemed from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Chemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $466.25.

In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,612.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,766 in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit