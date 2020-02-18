Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.20-16.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.63.

Chemed stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $491.58. The stock had a trading volume of 125,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,581. The company has a 50-day moving average of $470.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $310.28 and a fifty-two week high of $494.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. JMP Securities upgraded Chemed from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Chemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $466.25.

In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,612.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,766 in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

