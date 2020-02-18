CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Trading Down 0.2%

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60, approximately 320 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69.

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products, including current, ordinary, savings, time, and liquid deposits, as well as deposits at notice; and various loans and bills discounting. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

