CIBC Raises Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$1.50

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WEF. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.27 million and a PE ratio of -11.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.89. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$2.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.17%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit