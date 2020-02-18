CIBC Raises Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$1.50

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WEF. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.27 million and a PE ratio of -11.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.89. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$2.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.17%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

