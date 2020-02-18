Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citizens & Northern an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CZNC. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Citizens & Northern stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.65. 7,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,619. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $330.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

