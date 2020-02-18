ClearPoll (POLL) Price Hits $0.0291

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. ClearPoll has a total market cap of $203,591.00 and approximately $282.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClearPoll token can currently be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll’s genesis date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll . ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClearPoll’s official website is polltokens.io

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

