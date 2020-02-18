Cochlear (ASX:COH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $247.99

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$247.99 ($175.88) and last traded at A$247.90 ($175.81), with a volume of 127100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$226.62 ($160.72).

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$235.48 and its 200-day moving average is A$222.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Cochlear (ASX:COH)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

