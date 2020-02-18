Coeur Mining (CDE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.13. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

CDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.25 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

