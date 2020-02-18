ConnectJob Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (CJT)

ConnectJob (CURRENCY:CJT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One ConnectJob token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, ConnectJob has traded 82.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ConnectJob has a market cap of $43,306.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of ConnectJob was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00049216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00492861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.58 or 0.06454397 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00067067 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00028257 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010100 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003411 BTC.

ConnectJob Profile

CJT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2018. ConnectJob’s total supply is 166,298,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,839,768 tokens. The official website for ConnectJob is www.connectjob.io . The official message board for ConnectJob is medium.com/@connectjob_ . ConnectJob’s official Twitter account is @connectjobfd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ConnectJob

ConnectJob can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConnectJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConnectJob should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ConnectJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

