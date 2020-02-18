Copa (NYSE:CPA) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.74. 382,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,397. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Copa has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $116.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. CWM LLC lifted its position in Copa by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.