Cormark Boosts Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Price Target to C$3.50

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BSR. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a C$2.65 price target on shares of Bluestone Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

BSR stock opened at C$1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.29. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$1.88.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bluestone Resources will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

