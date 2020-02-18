Cormark Cuts Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$5.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Bonterra Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.44.

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$3.23 on Friday. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.86 and a 1 year high of C$8.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $107.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

