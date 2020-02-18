COTI (COTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.42 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded 59.6% higher against the dollar. COTI has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and $1.59 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.97 or 0.03063855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00236637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00044529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00152648 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002784 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 305,658,854 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The official website for COTI is coti.io

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.