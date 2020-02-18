Covesting Achieves Market Capitalization of $952,994.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Covesting has a total market cap of $952,994.00 and $12,759.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.56 or 0.03058303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00237759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00151900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

