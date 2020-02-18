Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Stock Price Down 4%

Crescita Therapeutics Inc (TSE:CTX) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.95, 162,708 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 353% from the average session volume of 35,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 million and a PE ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93.

Crescita Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:CTX)

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions, diseases, and their symptoms in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It owns various proprietary drug delivery platforms, including DuraPeel and MMPE that support the development of patented formulations, which facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin.

