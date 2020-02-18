Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 437.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 437.11 ($5.75).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRST shares. HSBC dropped their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Leslie Van de Walle sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total value of £79,520 ($104,604.05). Also, insider Peter Truscott sold 67,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.55), for a total value of £336,389.04 ($442,500.71).

Shares of LON CRST remained flat at $GBX 511 ($6.72) during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 463.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 402.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524 ($6.89).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) per share. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

