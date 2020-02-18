CrowdWiz Achieves Market Cap of $12,902.00 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $12,902.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009178 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011754 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001601 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000476 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

