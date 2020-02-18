CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,121 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $31,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $166.00. 764,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,578. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $117.03 and a twelve month high of $166.40.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

