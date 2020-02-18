CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.05

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.05 and last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 240712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Several analysts recently commented on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVR Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 237.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CVR Energy by 38.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.