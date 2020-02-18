Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Daktronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

DAKT stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.74 million, a PE ratio of 624.62 and a beta of 0.92. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $8.64.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.22 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 13,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $78,911.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 210,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,920.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 23.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,248,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 610,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Daktronics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Daktronics by 37.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 64,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Daktronics by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Daktronics by 111.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit