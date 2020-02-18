DECENT (DCT) Market Cap Tops $1.76 Million

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, BCEX and ChaoEX. In the last week, DECENT has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. DECENT has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $5,139.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009155 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011806 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001614 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000481 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, ChaoEX, BCEX, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

