Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.71 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) will post $311.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.90 million to $315.24 million. Denbury Resources posted sales of $338.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denbury Resources.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Denbury Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,295,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 40,315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,666,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 459,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,172,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 117,585 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,938,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 371,143 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,699,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,194,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. Denbury Resources has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

