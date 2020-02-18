Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, 538,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 559,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60,782 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 97,867 shares in the last quarter.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

