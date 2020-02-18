Deutsche Bank Increases Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $362.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $314.00 to $362.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANTM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $300.31. The company had a trading volume of 588,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,564. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.27 and a 200-day moving average of $276.48. Anthem has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,675,210,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,687,000 after purchasing an additional 902,478 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,621,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,213,000 after purchasing an additional 340,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.