Deutsche Bank Increases Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $362.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $314.00 to $362.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANTM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.
Shares of ANTM traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $300.31. The company had a trading volume of 588,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,564. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.27 and a 200-day moving average of $276.48. Anthem has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,675,210,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,687,000 after purchasing an additional 902,478 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,621,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,213,000 after purchasing an additional 340,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
