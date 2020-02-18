Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 208 ($2.74) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 252 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 215 ($2.83).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 177.70 ($2.34) on Friday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 176.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 163.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

