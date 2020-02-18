Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €155.30 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €155.30 ($180.58) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €150.10 ($174.53) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Boerse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €143.64 ($167.02).

Shares of DB1 stock traded up €1.40 ($1.63) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €155.00 ($180.23). 719,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a fifty-two week high of €154.25 ($179.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €146.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €139.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

