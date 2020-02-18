DeVault Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. DeVault has a market capitalization of $33,582.00 and approximately $156.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DVT is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

