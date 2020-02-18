DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from to in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.37.

DXCM stock traded up $12.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.00. 1,741,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,623. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DexCom has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $298.00. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.92 and its 200-day moving average is $193.17.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 5,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.42, for a total value of $1,238,349.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $514,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,239 shares of company stock worth $11,053,671 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 33.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

