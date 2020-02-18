DIMCOIN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $280.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $417,364.00 and $280.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.65 or 0.03081018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00239832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00153622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002853 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinbe, HitBTC, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

